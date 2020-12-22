Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 73.84 (provisional) against US dollar.

... ...
More than 1,500 trucks were stranded in England on Tuesday morning amid fears that Britain could face food shortages if travel restrictions put in place to slow the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus arent lifted soon. Dozens of coun...
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to two groups of Indian Hindu Yatrees in December 2020 for visit to their revered sites in Pakistan. According to a release by the Pakistani High Commission, on Monday, a group of 47 In...
The film industry, for instance, could lose about 10 million jobs this year, while a third of the worlds art galleries could cut their staffing by half, data collected by the agency shows. Similarly, a six-month closure could cost the music...
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia marked another hostile act by the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump and would further harm already poor ties between Moscow and Washington.The T...