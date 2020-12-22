939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh; death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities: Authorities.

... ...
Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the ...
Veteran Yakshagana Prasanga writer D S Sridhar of Shivamogga has been selected for the Parthisubba award for the year 2020 instituted by the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation, academy Cha...
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly session planned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers ha...
A Catholic priest and a nun were found guilty of murder of Sister Abhaya by a CBI court on Tuesday, 28 years after her death, with her brother thanking God for the verdict, while a key witness, a then petty thief, expressing joy over justic...