CBI arrests fireman in J&K's Udhampur on charges of bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a fireman, posted at the office of the Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Services, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, in an alleged bribery case, the agency said in a release. The CBI registered the instant case on October 6 against the said accused based on a complaint, wherein it was alleged that the accused Fireman demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant for processing and issuance of the Fire & Emergency Services NOC for his hotel at Katra. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 15,000 from the complainant, the agency said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Investigation in the case is continuing.

In a separate incident earlier, CBI arrested three persons, including a public servant, in New Delhi while allegedly transacting a bribe of Rs 15,00,000. The CBI registered the instant case on September 16 against an Inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on allegations that they were indulging in corrupt activities and obtaining bribes for allowing the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays even after the expiry of the tender period.

The allegations also include allowing the installation and display of additional billboards beyond the sanctioned numbers in lieu of substantial illegal gratification. Following registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap on September 16 and arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant, MCD, and two private persons while allegedly transacting the bribe amount of Rs 15,00,000 in New Delhi.

During searches conducted in connection with the case, the agency also recovered substantial cash amounting to Rs 25.25 lakh. Further searches at different locations are underway, and the investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)