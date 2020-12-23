Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure strict compliance to ban on sale, use of firecrackers during Christmas, New Year: CPCB to Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:29 IST
Ensure strict compliance to ban on sale, use of firecrackers during Christmas, New Year: CPCB to Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Ensure strict compliance to ban on sale, use of firecrackers during Christmas, New Year: CPCB to Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; consumers cutting back on spending

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new COVID-19 cases. The ra...

EU-UK trade deal still not certain - EU sources

Sealing a new EU-UK trade pact is still not certain, an EU diplomat and an official said on Wednesday after comments from other sources in the bloc suggested an agreement could be imminent.It could still go either way, the official said of ...

UK, EU post-Brexit trade negotiations are ongoing, says UK source

Britain and the European Union are still negotiating on a post-Brexit trade deal, a British government source said on Wednesday, after diplomats in the bloc suggested an agreement could be reached imminently.Negotiations are ongoing, said t...

Families of Italian Covid victims seek $122 mln from government

Around 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they were initiating legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking 100 million euros 122 million in damages.The civil lawsuit, which the plaint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020