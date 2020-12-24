Army completes Summary of Evidence against two of its men in Amshipura fake encounter case; court martial could take place: Officials.

... ...
Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...
Behind the scenes activities to choose the chairpersons of the maiden District Development Councils have gained momentum as both Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declration PAGD and the BJP are eyeing the districts that have no clear majority in...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government will fully cooperate with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI in completing various highway and infrastructure projects in the state. Addr...
India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in Chinas ports, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 a...