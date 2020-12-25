Active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,81,919, while 97,17,834 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health Ministry.

... ...
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President ...
Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1...
Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...
