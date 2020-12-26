Left Menu
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:47 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 polls: J-K LG

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...

AMC starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration

The civic body in Gujarats Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from pr...

