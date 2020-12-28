Left Menu
Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:35 IST
World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

BBL 10: Imran Tahir pulls out of BBL due to personal reasons

Melbourne Renegades suffered a blow as South Africa spinner Imran Tahir pulled out of the Big Bash League BBL due to personal reasons. Tahir had been in doubt to play in the BBL after his arrival was delayed in December with the Australian ...

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd in Strategic Alliance with Exide Life Insurance Company

Kochi Kerala India, December 28 ANINewsVoir Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of Indias largest Non-Banking Financial Companies NBFC, has announced a strategic partnership with prominent life insurance company Exide Life Insurance Company...

Ukrainians flock to local ski resort, with many European resorts shut to curb coronavirus spread

Ukraines biggest ski resort Bukovel in the Carpathian mountains is fully booked until the end of year as Ukrainians have sped to it instead of other foreign resorts that have been shut due to coronavirus-linked restrictions across Europe.Bu...

BJP not targeting Rahul Gandhi as 'people have already rejected him': V Muraleedharan

Reacting sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhis Italy visit amid the farmers protest and a day before the partys foundation day on Monday, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is not targeting the Wayanad MP ...
