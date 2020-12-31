Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,57,656, while 98,60,280 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union Health ministry.

... ...
A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee. Aurora Medical Center first reported on...
This New Years Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year theyd prefer to forget. Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its pro...
Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovichs ejection in the first half. Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 356...
Telangana recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,86,354, while the death toll rose to 1,541 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accoun...