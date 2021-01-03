Left Menu
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 19,42,136 with 3,282 new cases; 35 deaths take toll to 49,666: state health department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:36 IST
Latest News

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

BJP salutes scientists, congratulates PM for COVID-19 vaccines approval

BJP leaders and Union ministers on Sunday saluted scientists after two vaccines against COVID-19 were approved by the countrys drug regulator, and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for striving towards a coronavirus-free India. The...

Abu Dhabi flight 'inordinately' delayed due to technical snag

A flight bound to Abu Dhabi with 25 passengers on-board suffered an inordinate delay after the pilot noticed a technical snag before take off, airport authorities said on Sunday. The flight was scheduled to leave from Chennai on Sunday morn...
