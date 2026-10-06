Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 16:07 IST
Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win

Latvia's president ​on Tuesday said he will ​nominate Prime Minister ‌Andris ​Kulbergs to lead the next government following an historic election win ‌on Saturday.

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