Latvia's president supports PM Kulbergs to form government after election win
Latvia's president on Tuesday said he will nominate Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to lead the next government following an historic election win on Saturday.
Latvia's president on Tuesday said he will nominate Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs to lead the next government following an historic election win on Saturday.
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