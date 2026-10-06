Former navy chief in Kazakhstan is arrested after 14 die in exercises, TASS reports

Kanat ​Niyazbekov, ‌the former commander-in-chief ​of Kazakhstan's Navy, ‌has been arrested in connection with a case investigating the ‌deaths of 14 ‌servicemen during military exercises, Russia's state TASS news agency reported ⁠on ​Tuesday, ⁠citing law enforcement authorities.

Kazakh ⁠authorities In late September ​arrested five Defence Ministry officials, ⁠including the first deputy ⁠navy ​commander, after 14 servicemen were swept out ⁠to sea and died ⁠during ⁠a training exercise.