Former navy chief in Kazakhstan is arrested after 14 die in exercises, TASS reports
Kanat Niyazbekov, the former commander-in-chief of Kazakhstan's Navy, has been arrested in connection with a case investigating the deaths of 14 servicemen during military exercises, Russia's state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing law enforcement authorities.
Kazakh authorities In late September arrested five Defence Ministry officials, including the first deputy navy commander, after 14 servicemen were swept out to sea and died during a training exercise.