All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:45 IST
Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Latest News

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...

Japan PM says government will consider state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday the government would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases climb and strain the countrys medical system.The possible emerge...

'It's easy to judge others': Guardiola defends Mendy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Benjamin Mendy after the defender was caught breaking coronavirus protocols. Mendy had broken the UK governments guidelines by mixing households during New Years Eve party on December 31. G...

New Zealand 145-3 at tea on day 2, 2nd test against Pakistan

Pakistans accurate bowling attack tied down New Zealand between lunch and tea Monday on the second day of the second cricket test. Even Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain who has had scores of 251 and 129 in his last two innings, was ...
