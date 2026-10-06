Fast Growth, Thin Buffers: South Asia Faces a New Economic Test in Energy, Jobs and AI

South Asia is carrying strong economic momentum into 2027, but the durability of that expansion is increasingly tied to forces that sit beyond headline GDP growth. Expensive energy imports, inflationary pressure, weaker agricultural conditions and uneven investment are testing how far domestic demand can continue to absorb external shocks without eroding household purchasing power or fiscal space.

Against that backdrop, the World Bank's October 2026 South Asia Economic Update argues that the region's more consequential challenge is to convert growth into productive employment before its demographic advantage begins to fade. Artificial intelligence could support higher productivity and deeper participation in global value chains, but uneven adoption means the gains will depend heavily on skills, reliable infrastructure, business conditions and regulatory certainty.

Growth is holding up, but the buffers are getting thinner

Regional growth is projected at 6.9 percent in 2026 and 6.7 percent in 2027, with consumption and investment continuing to provide momentum despite elevated energy prices. Remittance inflows have remained strong across major economies, helping household spending withstand the pressure from higher import costs and weaker currencies.

The resilience has come at a cost. South Asia is more dependent on imported energy than any other emerging-market and developing-economy region, while several economies are heavily exposed to oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Governments have responded with subsidies, tax measures, fuel-management policies and other interventions designed to shield consumers and businesses.

Such measures are easier to sustain when a shock is brief than when it becomes persistent. Oil inventories have already been drawn down, fiscal space is limited in parts of the region, and currency depreciation has amplified imported inflation. A renewed or prolonged rise in energy prices would therefore hit economies with fewer buffers than they had at the start of the disruption.

Inflation already shows where the stress is accumulating. Higher fuel and transport costs have moved through prices faster than through output, leaving the region with a stronger growth profile than might have been expected but a less comfortable cost-of-living picture. The risk is that resilience in spending eventually weakens if purchasing power comes under further pressure.

One regional growth rate is hiding very different national stories

The aggregate outlook masks wide differences across countries. India is expected to grow 7.1 percent in FY2026/27, supported by industrial and services activity even as weaker monsoon conditions threaten agriculture and rural demand. Bhutan is benefiting from large hydropower projects, while Sri Lanka's recovery is being supported by consumption, credit growth and reconstruction.

Bangladesh faces a much more difficult combination of weak investment, energy constraints, banking-sector stress and subdued credit. Its FY2026/27 growth forecast has been cut to 3.4 percent, while inflation is expected to remain elevated. The contrast with the regional headline is sharp: South Asia can grow quickly overall while individual economies remain under considerable pressure.

Nepal's outlook is being shaped by flood damage to energy infrastructure, trade routes and tourism, even as reconstruction is expected to support a later rebound. Maldives is still growing, but tourism, construction and external financing pressures leave it more exposed to high transport costs and weaker external demand.

Such divergence complicates regional policy narratives. Faster-growing economies may be able to absorb energy and climate shocks through stronger domestic demand, while countries with weaker banking systems, narrower export bases or larger external imbalances have less room to adjust. The region's performance is increasingly about resilience at the country level, not only the regional average.

The bigger challenge is creating productive work before demographics turn

South Asia's most important economic test lies beyond the next two years. The region's working-age share is expected to peak around 2034, and it is projected to become an aged society by 2049. That compresses the period during which governments can convert a relatively young labor force into sustained gains in incomes and productivity.

The urgency is greater because large numbers of workers remain in low-productivity employment. Agriculture still accounts for roughly 40 percent of jobs across the region, even as the sector faces pressure from higher fertilizer costs, volatile weather and changing rainfall patterns. Moving workers into better-paying activities will require sectors capable of absorbing labor at scale rather than growth concentrated in a narrow set of high-skill industries.

Tourism and agribusiness offer one route because they can create jobs with relatively low entry barriers, but both require investment, stronger infrastructure and better regulatory conditions. Services have already become an important source of employment growth, while industrial employment has expanded in several economies, but the pace of structural change remains uneven.

Aging adds another layer to the jobs challenge. Pension coverage remains limited, many older workers stay in informal employment, and longer lives are not necessarily accompanied by longer periods of good health. So, governments face a dual task: improve employment opportunities now while building stronger systems for income security and health before demographic pressures become more severe.

AI could widen opportunity or widen the gap between firms

AI is emerging as one possible route to higher productivity, stronger exports and better jobs, but adoption across South Asia remains uneven. In India, around 23 percent of surveyed formal firms report using AI, compared with about 43 percent in the United States, and the gap becomes larger when more sophisticated uses are considered.

The early evidence is not simply a story of automation replacing South Asian work. Business links between U.S. customers and South Asian suppliers have grown fastest in sectors where both sides are more exposed to AI, suggesting that new demand is emerging alongside the risk that routine tasks become easier to automate.

Opportunities will not be distributed evenly. Firms with stronger skills, better access to technology and closer integration with global value chains are better placed to benefit, while smaller businesses often face barriers linked to cost, regulation, knowledge, security concerns and workforce capabilities.

Infrastructure remains an equally important constraint. AI requires reliable electricity, fast digital networks and access to computing power, yet South Asia still has significant gaps in these areas. Data centers can improve access to computing capacity, but they also demand abundant energy, water, connectivity and skilled labor, conditions that remain uneven across the region.

For most South Asian economies, the strongest economic gains are likely to come from adopting existing AI tools and adapting them to local conditions rather than trying to compete directly at the technological frontier. Small-scale applications suited to limited connectivity, local languages and constrained infrastructure could prove more relevant than expensive efforts to reproduce capabilities already concentrated elsewhere.

The policy challenge is broader than AI regulation. Better education, reliable power, faster connectivity, more competitive business conditions and clearer rules around data and technology use will determine whether firms can actually deploy AI productively. Without those foundations, adoption could remain concentrated among a relatively small group of better-equipped companies.