SC, however, refuses to stay controversial provisions of laws in UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:14 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes as former skipper Kapil Dev turns 62

India skipper Virat Kohli and Little Master Sachin Tendulkar led the way as wishes poured in for 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote Happy Birthday therealkapildev. Wish...

Eastern India Motion Picture Association appeals Mamata Banerjee to resume cinema shows with full occupancy

The Eastern India Motion Picture Association through an official letter appealed to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resume cinema theatres with 100 per cent occupancy. Cinema halls in the state are currently running at 50 ...

MP, AP get additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 cr for capital expenditure

Centre has given additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for capital expenditure after they completed three out of the four citizen-centric reforms. The two states have completed the One Nation...

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to speak at UNSC open debate today on international peace, security

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday will address at the United Nations Security Council UNSC open debate on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts. Open Debate Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fr...
