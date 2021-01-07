Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the presidents demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senates Republican leader denou...
Facebook Inc and Alphabet Incs YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home. Faceb...
Former Republican President George W. Bush condemned the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and said he was appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election.It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight, Bush...
The Trump administration on Wednesday found few takers at its sale of drilling leases in a pristine Arctic wildlife refuge, with an Alaska state agency emerging as the sole bidder for most of the acreage sold. The sale, which generated arou...