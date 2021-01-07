Govt has lost trust of entire farming community; PM Modi should talk directly to protesting farmers: Former Minister Harsimrat Badal to PTI..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:18 IST
Govt has lost trust of entire farming community; PM Modi should talk directly to protesting farmers: Former Minister Harsimrat Badal to PTI..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsimrat Badal
- Govt