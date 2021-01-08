Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by a Pakistani court in terror financing case.PTI | Lahore | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:04 IST
Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by a Pakistani court in terror financing case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
