Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities: Health Department.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:44 IST
