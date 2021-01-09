PM Modi tells Indian diaspora country always stands with them, says over 45 lakh people rescued under Vande Bharat mission during pandemic.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:08 IST
