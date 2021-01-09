Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi tells Indian diaspora country always stands with them, says over 45 lakh people rescued under Vande Bharat mission during pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:08 IST
PM Modi tells Indian diaspora country always stands with them, says over 45 lakh people rescued under Vande Bharat mission during pandemic.

PM Modi tells Indian diaspora country always stands with them, says over 45 lakh people rescued under Vande Bharat mission during pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave the club. The Dutch defender joined United from Ajaxs academy as a 16-year-old in 2014. He made his debut two years later as...

24-year-old man dead, brother injured after being hit by boulder in UP village

A 24-year-old worker died and his brother was injured after a heavy boulder fell on them while they were engaged in mining activity in a village here, police said on Saturday.Chunnilal 24 and his brother, Matadeen, were working on a hill in...

India ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two Made in India COVID-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing Indias efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology. Today, India ...

Soccer-Man Utd Women boss Stoney apologises for players' trip to Dubai

Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney said she was deeply sorry for allowing some of her players to travel to Dubai during the winter break. No player from United has tested positive for COVID-19, but their Womens Super League game a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021