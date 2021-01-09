Left Menu
Development News Edition

As precautionary measure against bird flu, Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake in Delhi closed: Official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:27 IST
As precautionary measure against bird flu, Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake in Delhi closed: Official.

As precautionary measure against bird flu, Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake in Delhi closed: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...

Suriname prez, Curacao PM, NZ minister among 30 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Curacao Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan were among 30 NRIs, and Indian-origin people and organisations who were conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya S...

Adrosonic, Instanda join hands to rev up insurance sector's digital transformation

Digital consulting firm Adrosonic has entered into a partnership with UK-based SaaS insurance software platform Instanda to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the insurance industry.Adrosonics insurance domain expertise and In...

French warplanes fly over Central African Republic as vote tensions grow

French warplanes flew over the Central African Republic on Saturday for the first time since a disputed election last month, President Emmanuel Macrons office said.Macrons office said the flight took place at the request of President Fausti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021