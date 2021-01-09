As precautionary measure against bird flu, Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake in Delhi closed: Official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:27 IST
