Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Financial Intelligence Unit's stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed for alleged violation of money laundering law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:26 IST
HC seeks Financial Intelligence Unit's stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed for alleged violation of money laundering law.

HC seeks Financial Intelligence Unit's stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed for alleged violation of money laundering law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disneyland to become mass vaccination site in Orange County, California

Walt Disney Cos Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County, California, government officials announced late on Monday. Disneyland will be the first S...

Stick to COVID rules or tighter restrictions could come in, UK minister says

The British public must stick to tough rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the government could bring in even stricter measures, the policing minister said on Tuesday.If were going to get through this in good shape, and hopefully mak...

SC commences hearing on clutch of pleas against new farms laws, farmers' ongoing protest at Delhi borders.

SC commences hearing on clutch of pleas against new farms laws, farmers ongoing protest at Delhi borders....

U.S. lawmaker Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a room with Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks as President Donald Trumps supporters laid siege to the U.S Capitol. A Democ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021