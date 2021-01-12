SC says the committee will comprise of Bhupinder Singh Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union and Anil Ghanwat of Shetkeri Sangthana.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:03 IST
SC says the committee will comprise of Bhupinder Singh Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union and Anil Ghanwat of Shetkeri Sangthana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhartiya Kisan Union
- Singh Mann
- Shetkeri Sangthana
- Anil Ghanwat