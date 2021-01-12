An impartial panel formed, it'll prepare report after taking opinion of all farmers, experts across India: MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:03 IST
An impartial panel formed, it'll prepare report after taking opinion of all farmers, experts across India: MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Kailash Choudhary