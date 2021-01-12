We have seen crime syndicate responsible for 1993 Mumbai blasts not just given State protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality: Jaishankar.PTI | United Nations | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:17 IST
We have seen crime syndicate responsible for 1993 Mumbai blasts not just given State protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Mumbai