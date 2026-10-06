Canada's Carney to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan 

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 21:56 IST
Canada's Carney to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan 

​Canadian ​Prime Minister ‌Mark Carney will ​travel to Ankara and ‌Istanbul from October 21 to 23, his office said on ‌Tuesday, in what will ‌be the first dedicated bilateral visit to Turkey by a ⁠Canadian ​leader.

During ⁠the trip, which was first ⁠reported by Reuters, Carney will meet ​with Turkish President Tayyip ⁠Erdogan and work toward bolstering bilateral ⁠relations ​in areas including energy and mining, climate, and ⁠defence and security, the prime ⁠minister's office ⁠said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Switching From Cars to Buses: Public Transport Could Cut Pollution per Traveller

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026