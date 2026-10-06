Canada's Carney to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Ankara and Istanbul from October 21 to 23, his office said on Tuesday, in what will be the first dedicated bilateral visit to Turkey by a Canadian leader.
During the trip, which was first reported by Reuters, Carney will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and work toward bolstering bilateral relations in areas including energy and mining, climate, and defence and security, the prime minister's office said in a statement.