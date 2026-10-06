Canada's Carney to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan 

​Canadian ​Prime Minister ‌Mark Carney will ​travel to Ankara and ‌Istanbul from October 21 to 23, his office said on ‌Tuesday, in what will ‌be the first dedicated bilateral visit to Turkey by a ⁠Canadian ​leader.

During ⁠the trip, which was first ⁠reported by Reuters, Carney will meet ​with Turkish President Tayyip ⁠Erdogan and work toward bolstering bilateral ⁠relations ​in areas including energy and mining, climate, and ⁠defence and security, the prime ⁠minister's office ⁠said in a statement.