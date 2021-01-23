Netaji once asked people not to lose hope of free India; similarly, no one can stop India from being Atmanirbhar: PM Modi in Kolkata.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:51 IST
Netaji once asked people not to lose hope of free India; similarly, no one can stop India from being Atmanirbhar: PM Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Netaji
- Kolkata
- Atmanirbhar
ALSO READ
Jadeja, Bumrah bring India back in the game as Australia reach 249/5 at lunch
MoS Muraleedharan leads Indian delegation at swearing-in ceremony of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo
India says equalisation levy does not discriminate against any US company, seeks to ensure fair competition
Cricket-India hit back with three wickets but Smith bats on in Sydney
India, Australia will gain from expanded trade of lithium resources, says Aus High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell