Farmer leaders have betrayed, they did not follow conditions set for tractor parade: Delhi Police Commissioner on violence.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
A day after large-scale violence was witnessed in the national capital on the Republic Day, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking to remove people squatting under the garb of farmers agitation and clear all the r...
Five migratory waterbirds died due to suspected avian influenza at the Pong Dam lake wildlife sanctuary in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Wednesday, officials said.With this, a total of 4,982 birds have died at the lake, they said.Two...
Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare addressed the 92nd Annual General Meeting of the ICAR Society today. Shri Tomar briefed about the science-driven path developed by ICAR to resolve the various agricul...
President John Magufuli said on Wednesday that Tanzania did not need a coronavirus lockdown because God would protect his people and homespun precautions such as steam inhalation were better than dangerous foreign vaccines.Contradicting glo...