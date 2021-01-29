Delhi Police SHO injured during clash between agitating farmers and locals at Singhu border protest site: Officials.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Britain cannot publish details of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply contract because it would jeopardize national security, a junior minister said on Friday, as the European Union threatened drug companies over supply delays. Europes ...
State-run power giant NTPC has invited expression of interest EoI from domestic as well as global firms for setting up methanol production units at its power plants.According to the tender document, these facilities would be set up after ne...
Chennai, Jan 29 PTI Steel wheels-manufacturer WheelsIndia was able to grow reasonably during the quarter endingDecember 2020 and was expecting the momentum to continue, atop official of the company said on Friday.The TVS Group company, decl...
Bitcoin jumped as much as 11 on Friday, touching its highest for 10 days, with traders citing a move by Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagging the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.Musk wrote simply bitcoin in his biography on the social m...