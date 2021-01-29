Asset Quality Review exercise must be conducted immediately after withdrawal of forbearance, says Economic Survey.

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Ukraines parliament on Friday approved a bill intended to speed up the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, which also bans the approval of vaccines made in Russia.The government has said it expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of the vacc...
New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIn order to streamline the industry and provide liquidity alternatives for stalled projects, the government made a range of announcements and initiatives during 2020 the sector now has high hopes for the upco...
The European Medicines Agency says no new side effects linked to the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech and Pfizer were identified in the regulators first safety update on COVID-19 vaccines.In a statement published Friday, the European re...
Tehran will not accept U.S. demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear programme before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.The demand is not practical and will not happen, he said at...