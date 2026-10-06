Sweden's prime minister to give security briefing on Tuesday

​Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ‌and other cabinet ministers will give a security briefing at ‌a press conference on ‌Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

"The briefing will ⁠give ​a ⁠situational overview," it said without elaborating. Foreign ⁠Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, Defence ​Minister Pal Jonson and Justice ⁠Minister Gunnar Strommer will also attend, ⁠the ​prime minister's office said.

The briefing was ⁠due to take place at ⁠1400 ⁠CET (1200 GMT).