Sweden's prime minister to give security briefing on Tuesday
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other cabinet ministers will give a security briefing at a press conference on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
"The briefing will give a situational overview," it said without elaborating. Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer will also attend, the prime minister's office said.
The briefing was due to take place at 1400 CET (1200 GMT).