EAM S Jaishankar speaks to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported a 17.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 18.40 crore for the quarter ended December.The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.67 crore du...
U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors persisted. Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 4 after the drugma...
About 70.26 lakh children will becovered in Tamil Nadu during the nation-wide Pulse PolioImmunisation PPI campaign to be undertaken on January 31with preventive measures for COVID-19, the state governmentsaid on Friday.Children aged below f...
The RBI on Friday said the licence of Maharashtra-based Shivam Sahakari Bank has been cancelled as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the clos...