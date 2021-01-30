Left Menu

We are not surprised at 'evil attack' as we have been on a higher alert for past few weeks: Israeli envoy to India tells PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:10 IST
We are not surprised at 'evil attack' as we have been on a higher alert for past few weeks: Israeli envoy to India tells PTI.

We are not surprised at 'evil attack' as we have been on a higher alert for past few weeks: Israeli envoy to India tells PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Algeria launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Algeria symbolically launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday in the town where the countrys first case of infection with the coronavirus was confirmed in March.A 65-year-old retiree got the first shot of Russias Sputnik-V vac...

Young Sonam upsets Shakshi to win gold at senior wrestling nationals

Talented grappler Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals to claim the gold medal in the senior womens national wrestling championships here on Saturday.The 19-year-old from Haryana displayed great d...

Farmers disrupt shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' in Patiala

Shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoors upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was disrupted briefly in Punjabs Patiala district on Saturday by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their protest against the three agraria...

Chirag gets invite for NDA meeting, he skips for 'health reasons' as JD(U) protests

The BJP had invited Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan to attend the NDA meeting on Saturday to discuss the ruling blocs agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, but the JDUs protest to the move is likely to have prompted him t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021