COVID: At 62.18 pc, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence, North Delhi (49.09) lowest, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
COVID: At 62.18 pc, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence, North Delhi (49.09) lowest, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
