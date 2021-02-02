Samyutk Kisan Morcha claims 115 protesters are in Tihar jail; asks Kejriwal govt for a medical board to examine them.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:17 IST
Samyutk Kisan Morcha claims 115 protesters are in Tihar jail; asks Kejriwal govt for a medical board to examine them.
