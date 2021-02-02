Left Menu

Samyutk Kisan Morcha claims 115 protesters are in Tihar jail; asks Kejriwal govt for a medical board to examine them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:17 IST
Samyutk Kisan Morcha claims 115 protesters are in Tihar jail; asks Kejriwal govt for a medical board to examine them.

Samyutk Kisan Morcha claims 115 protesters are in Tihar jail; asks Kejriwal govt for a medical board to examine them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX...

Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit mail voting

Republicans in Georgias state Senate have introduced a raft of voting legislation, moving quickly to seek new limitations and requirements after Democrats won the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red st...

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

The West Bengal government is exploring possibilities to reopen schools and begin classes in the higher grades from February 12 by conforming to COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.Stating that nothing h...

U.S. cities underestimating their carbon emissions - study

U.S. cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change. Cities are the source of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021