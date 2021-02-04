Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws.

... ...
In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed BJP for creating a fuss over the arrest of Sharjeel Usmani, and advised them to find a way to end the protest at Delhis borders and send farmers back home to their...
As sports across the board explore ways to prevent concussion, cricket finds itself polarised over a head-injury specialists suggestion to ban bouncers, a fast bowlers favourite weapon to intimidate a batsman, in youth cricket.Does cricket ...
Anakapalle town police held a flag march in Satyanarayanapuram panchayat and Mulapeta hamlet in Visakhapatnam district ahead of upcoming panchayat polls on Thursday morning. We held the flag march as part of police arrangements ahead of pan...
IT major Cognizant has reported about 20 per cent drop in net income to USD 316 million around Rs 2,303.2 crore for the December quarter.The US-based company, which posted a net income of USD 395 million in the December 2019 quarter, said i...