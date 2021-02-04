Budgets in previous governments were medium of such announcements which could not be fulfilled:PM Modi.

... ...
A group of anti-China activists campaigning for human rights in Tibet and support for ethnic Uighurs called on Thursday for a boycott of the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing, saying the Games would embolden Chinas government in its crackdown...
Bengaluru, Feb 4 PTIAirbus signed a Memorandum of understanding MoU with GMR group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.Airbus andGMRGroup wi...
Actor Jenny Slate has announced that she recently welcomed her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.The 38-year-old actor shared the news during a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight. Yeah, Im not pregnant anymore. The baby came ou...
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Switch Delhi campaign to promote electric vehicles and appealed to people to buy such vehicles to combat pollution in the city.Kejriwal said his government will hire only electric vehi...