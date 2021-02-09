Eleven states/UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry, TN and Punjab, have given COVID-19 vaccine to less than 40 pc of healthcare workers: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:29 IST
Eleven states/UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry, TN and Punjab, have given COVID-19 vaccine to less than 40 pc of healthcare workers: Govt.
