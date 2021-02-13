... ...
... ...
New U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U....
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for U.S. schools to reopen, recommending universal mask-wearing and physical distancing as key mitigation strategies to getting children back in the classroom...
The European Unions executive wants Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curb what it calls systemic irregularities before billions of euros from the EU pandemic recovery fund become available, according to an internal document ...
The family of a JK man, working with a private firm executing a power project on Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and gone missing since the glacier burst there, has appealed to the government to speed up the rescue operat...