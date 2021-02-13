Jammu and Kashmir to get the status of a state at the appropriate time: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir to get the status of a state at the appropriate time: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cop's stolen pistol seized from thief in Jammu
Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police.
CBI arrests ESIC Jammu office deputy director while taking bribe
Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Officials.
Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall