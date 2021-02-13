We demand high-level judicial inquiry into incidents that took place in Delhi on Jan 26: Farmer leaders at press conference.

... ...
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC on Saturday reported over 67 per cent fall in the December quarter net profit on back of a drop in oil and gas prices.Standalone net profit in October-December quarter at Rs 1,378 crore was 6...
The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...
Noting that the rate of child undernutrition increases steadily between 0-24 months and then stabilizes from 2 years onwards, nutrition experts have recommended mapping and counselling such families in the first 1,000 days of a childs life ...
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DEL19 UKD-FLOOD-LD RESCUE Ukhand disaster Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people Joshimath Ukhand Rescue teams on Saturday began widening a ho...