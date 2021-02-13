... ...
... ...
The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has deep concerns about the way the findings of the World Health Organizations COVID-19 report were communicated. ...
The Samajwadi Party on Saturday organised samajwadi mahila ghera programme in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh marking the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, which is celebrated as National Womens Day in the country.The programmes were ...
A massive blaze engulfed a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday after fuel trucks caught alight, injuring at least 60 people and prompting authorities across the nearby Iranian border to send fire engines and ambulances, officials said. ...
Myanmars junta urged civil servants to return to work on Saturday and raised the possibility of action against those who do not, the army news service said.A civil disobedience movement to protest against the Feb. 1 coup started with doctor...