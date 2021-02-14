Left Menu

All central government employees to attend offices on working days: Personnel Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:03 IST
All central government employees to attend offices on working days: Personnel Ministry.

All central government employees to attend offices on working days: Personnel Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York police question person of interest in deadly subway knife attacks

New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...

Rwanda says begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...

UK records 258 new COVID deaths, 10,972 more infections

Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announc...

YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers

The YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp , will testify before a U.S. House panel on Thursday alongside top hedge fund managers.The House Financial Services Committee is examining ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021