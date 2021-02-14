All central government employees to attend offices on working days: Personnel Ministry.

... ...
New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...
Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...
Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announc...
The YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp , will testify before a U.S. House panel on Thursday alongside top hedge fund managers.The House Financial Services Committee is examining ho...