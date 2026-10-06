Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends Human Rangoli event 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday morning attended a human rangoli event organised as part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with over 6,500 children taking part in the initiative.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 11:42 IST
Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends Human Rangoli event 
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at Human Rangoli event (Image source: Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday morning attended a human rangoli event organised as part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with over 6,500 children taking part in the initiative. In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, students formed a giant, multicoloured rangoli featuring the word “Bharat” at its centre.

The grand Human Formation (Rangoli) programme at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad has been organised under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service. The programme, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and AMC School Board, saw around 6,500 students from schools, colleges and educational institutions across Ahmedabad participate.

CM encouraged the students participating in the Human Rangoli and inspected the Rangoli. Appreciating the students’ creativity, discipline and collective participation, he commended the unique initiative for conveying the message of ‘Seva na Rango, Rashtra na Sang’.

The CM presented certificates to the participants. Speaking about the initiative, BJP MLA Darshana Vaghela said, "Today, we enthusiastically created a human rangoli in Ahmedabad. Our Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, was also present at the event. All corporators, the Mayor, the Standing Committee Chairman and other representatives were present... It was part of a month-long programme held from September 17 to October 17... Today, this human rangoli also set an Asian record... The human rangoli event will be organised in four cities, including Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. Today, it was held in Ahmedabad. Two days ago, we also organised rangoli and drawing competitions, as well as a time-based competition, for school children. Such events provide children with an opportunity to showcase their creativity. That is why we organised this programme, which was successfully completed today."

On this occasion, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, Mayor Hitesh Barot, MPs Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel, MLAs Amit Thaker,  Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Jitu Patel, Harshad Patel, Amul Bhatt, Dr Hasmukh Patel, Kaushik Jain,  Kanchan Radadiya, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Municipal Commissioner  Banchhanidhi Pani, along with officials, dignitaries, students and teachers, were present.

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