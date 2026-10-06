Egypt's Sisi to pay state visit to South Korea from October 7 to 9
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will pay a state visit to South Korea from October 7 to 9, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will pay a state visit to South Korea from October 7 to 9, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday.
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