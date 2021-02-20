Disha Ravi was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan: Police tells Delhi court hearing her bail plea.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:35 IST
Disha Ravi was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan: Police tells Delhi court hearing her bail plea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Disha Ravi
- Delhi
- Khalistan