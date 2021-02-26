Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:51 IST
Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...

White House restores key climate measure calculating carbon's harm

The White House on Friday announced a major change in how the federal government will calculate and weigh the cost of climate change in its permitting, investment and regulatory decisions with a move to restore the social cost of greenhouse...

UN Security Council demands COVID-19 vaccine ceasefires; WHO pushes for more action to speed up inoculations

While welcoming the historic resolution and upholding the importance of vaccine equity, he said that concrete steps should be taken to waive intellectual property rights to increase vaccine production and get rid of this virus as soon as ...
