Left Menu

Congress collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics, claims Shah in Karaikal public meeting.

PTI | Karaikal | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:51 IST
Congress collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics, claims Shah in Karaikal public meeting.

Congress collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics, claims Shah in Karaikal public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion in major national security crackdown

Forty-seven Hong Kong democrats and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion, in the largest single crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law. Sam Cheung, a young activis...

Eliza Dushku expecting second child with husband Peter Palandjian

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page. Mama x 2.. peter.palandjian B how I love yo...

PSLV-C51 launches Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites

Indias Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport here, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off at aroun...

Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming there is no dedicated fisheries ministry; Says the Congress leader was on 'vacation' and the NDA had set it up in 2019.

Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming there is no dedicated fisheries ministry Says the Congress leader was on vacation and the NDA had set it up in 2019....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021