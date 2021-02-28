The grand alliance of Left-Cong and other secular forces will defeat TMC, BJP: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury tells rally in Kolkata.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:21 IST
The grand alliance of Left-Cong and other secular forces will defeat TMC, BJP: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury tells rally in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Left-Cong
- Adhir Chowdhury
- Congress
ALSO READ
BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post
KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
ISL 7: Habas dedicates Kolkata derby win to Mohun Bagan supporters
Congress organises protest march against fuel price hike in Kolkata
ISL's Kolkata derby: SCEB can spoil ATMB's top spot hopes and ACL qualification