To tide over COVID crisis, RBI extends enhanced interim ways and means advances of Rs 51,560 crore to states till September.

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
Euro zone bond yields nudged down on Wednesday, with southern European debt stabilising after a sell-off the previous session as markets braced for new supply from Italy and Portugal. Italy on Wednesday started the process of selling new 50...
Fans would happy to know that the filming for The Witcher Season 2 is complete. The production has officially wrapped up shooting. The news has been shared by the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a behind-the-scenes video posted on the...
Autism is spreading at an epidemic rate with more than 3 crore autistic childrenpeople out there currently, as per WHO. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a life-long Neurological and Psychological disorder that has been around for 104 years. Mode...
INS Sarvekshak, a hydrographic survey ship, is on a deployment to Mauritius for undertaking joint hydrographic surveys along with their Mauritian counterparts. During the deployment, training of Mauritian personnel on advanced hydrographic ...